Strike to hit Belgian commuters on Wednesday

Disruptions for travel across Luxembourg border are expected from 22.00 Tuesday and throughout Wednesday

Belgian trains into Luxembourg are expected to run normally again on Thursday

Belgians commuting into Luxembourg by train for work will be forced to find an alternative on Wednesday as a rail strike shuts down service from the neighbouring provinces of Namur and Luxembourg.

No trains in the two provinces will run from 22.00 Tuesday and throughout Wednesday, Belgian railroad operator SNCB said in a press release. About a quarter of the trains usually operated in other Belgian provinces will operate on an alternative schedule during the nationwide strike, the company said.

Cross-border workers were urged to consider teleworking on Wednesday, the company said.

"SNCB advises the travelers concerned should work, if possible, from home or try to seek an alternative," the Belgian train service said on Monday.

Trains are expected to operate on their normal schedules from Thursday morning.







