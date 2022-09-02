Summer heat and drought breaks all records

August was the hottest month in 184 years of record-keeping, government weather service says

August was the hottest month in 184 years of record-keeping, government weather service says

The hot, dry summer meant that the fall harvest of wine grapes in the Moselle region was forced to begin in late August

(Corrects that weather records have been kept in Luxembourg for 184 years, not 182 years.)

This summer has been the driest in a century and second-hottest since before Luxembourg's current borders were established more than 180 years ago, the government said on Friday.



The temperature during June, July and August was an average 19.3 degrees, the second-warmest after 2003 since records began being kept in 1838, the Agriculture Ministry's meteorological service AgriMeteo said. August was the hottest month in those 184 years of record-keeping, the service said.

This summer also had the most days with temperatures above 25 degrees, AgriMeteo said. The heat and insufficient rain - almost 67 millimetres below the norm since March - have caused drought conditions, the agency said. This was the driest summer since 1921, weather trackers said.

The data comes from the network of 36 automatic weather stations from all regions of Luxembourg.

The heat and drought was affecting the vineyards in Luxembourg's Moselle River valley and risked damaging grape vines themselves, said Ern Schumacher, president of the area’s private winemakers’ association. The vines need up to 70 litres of rainfall per month, and that hasn't happened Schumacher said in July.

If human-caused climate change continues leading to hotter and drier summers, Luxembourg vineyards could be forced to convert to growing grapes used in red wine instead of the white wines on which the Moselle region has built its reputation, the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology and the Viticulture Institute has said.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.