Sûre river polluted by oil leak

An image from the River Sûre at Rombach-Martelange after the pollution incident was reported

(This article was corrected to amend a translation error; an oil spillage was reported, not a petrol spillage)



An oil spillage has hit Luxembourg's second-longest river, the Sûre, the country's water management agency said on Thursday, although authorities insist there is no threat to drinking water.

The incident started on Tuesday, the agency said, on the Belgian side of the border with Luxembourg, near the village of Rombach-Martelange- a place known for its string of petrol stations.

Floating barriers were put in place to try and prevent the spread of the pollution, but those attempts have been unsuccessful due to the high river flow, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

There is no "immediate danger", however, to the Upper Sûre water reservoir - the country's single most important source of fresh water - as the quantities of oil involved are too low and the lake itself is too far away from the site of the spillage, the agency said.

Belgian authorities are still investigating the source of the spillage, Luxembourg's water agency added.

