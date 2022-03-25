Security alert at Luxembourg's parliament ends

A suspicious parcel addressed to parliament president Fernand Etgen triggered the evacuation of the building and intervention of bomb squad

The bomb squad arrived on the scene after the alarm was raised about a suspicious package

The safety cordon around Luxembourg’s parliament has been lifted after the bomb squad declared a suspicious parcel sent to parliament's president Fernand Etgen earlier on Friday as not dangerous.

The parliament had to be evacuated on Friday morning at 10h00 after security services intercepted a "suspicious parcel" addressed to Etgen.

The parcel did not contain any “dangerous items”, a parliament spokesperson said, without providing further details on what was found in the package.

The finding had triggered the evacuation of the building and the intervention of Luxembourg’s bomb squad, with police cordoning off the area around the chamber, adjacent to the grand ducal palace in the capital’s old town.

Etgen was not in the chamber on Friday as he is currently at home after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.



It is the second time in just a month that the bomb squad have had to deal with a high-profile incident, after a World War Two bomb was found in the Gare area of the capital in February.

