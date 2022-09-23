Talk to your neighbours through new Luxembourg City app

City offers an app so people in neighbourhoods can talk to each other

How often do you wish you knew your neighbours better to be able to ask to borrow a screwdriver, find a last-minute babysitter, get a recommendation for a good plumber, or just to have a conversation?

People living in Luxembourg’s capital will now be able to communicate with each other over an app after the City council commissioned Belgian tech firm Hoplr to set it up in the Grand Duchy.

The app is free to use and residents enter their address to be able to communicate with others living in the same area of the city. People can use it to get to know their neighbours, lend items to each other, share recommendations or inform people of local events or traffic in the area.

Hoplr was set up in 2014, which received most of its capital from investment fund QuaeroQ CVBA and Belgian bank, Belfius, its website states.

The City council made headlines earlier this year when it announced plans to hire private security agents to patrol areas of the capital, less than a year after a heated debate erupted over who should maintain public order on the streets.

Since private agents were withdrawn from the Gare area, drug crime has moved to the upper town, Mayor Lydie Polfer said in June.

The Luxembourg City council will hold an information session on 4 October at 7pm at Tramsschapp in Limpertsberg to inform residents living in all areas of the capital about the app.

