Tax revenues hold firm after fuel rebate extension

Drop in diesel sales offset by higher income from petrol, indicating extended summer discount enticed motorists to fill up in Luxembourg

Fuel vendors had feared the smaller price difference with Germany and other neighbours would make life harder for them

Luxembourg’s tax revenues from fuel held firm in August, indicating that a discount scheme aimed at attracting motorists to fill up in the Grand Duchy – and not in neighbouring countries which had similar incentives – paid dividends for the state's coffers.

Taxes collected by the Customs and Excise Administration last month - which covers a range of items including fuel sold at the pumps - were almost 6% higher than the same month a year ago, Finance Minister Yuricko Backes told a closed door parliamentary committee meeting on Monday.

Although there was a 6% annual drop in diesel sales in August, this was offset by a rise in income from taxes on petrol and goods sold at fuel stations such as tobacco, while revenues benefited overall from higher prices.

In July, government ministers agreed to extend a 7.5 cents per litre discount on petrol and diesel sold in the country for an extra month until the end of August. The move was seen as preventing a month-long rush of motorists fuelling up in neighbouring Germany, where a similar fuel discount was in place.

The Grand Duchy had been eager not to lose its edge as a cheap fuel haven, an important source of revenue for the country, as neighbouring countries introduced subsidies. Luxembourg's petrol sector employs around 2,600 people and contributes €2 billion to state coffers annually from levies on fuel, and from cigarettes, coffee and spirits also sold at the pump.

Luxembourg had subsidised fuel this year as part of an €800 million deal to ease the impact of inflation on consumers.

However, the Luxembourg subsidy was not extended past the summer, as the country aims to keep on track with its climate targets.

"The goal is that, in the medium term, fewer people than now will come to Luxembourg from abroad to fill up their tanks," Energy Minister Claude Turmes said earlier this month, confirming the end of the scheme.



Total government revenue was up almost 10% in August compared to a year earlier, Backes noted, reaching €15.7 billion. Increased taxes resulted in the government recording a budget surplus of €969 million at the end of August.

VAT income increased 9.6% while taxes from salaries rose by more than 15% over the year, which the finance minister attributed to a “growing labour market and historically low unemployment rate”.

However, Backes re-iterated a warning that the country’s financial coffers are set to be raided in coming months, because of measures such as a 15% cap on gas price increases announced last week.

Prior to the announcement of the latest package – which is expected to cost the government around €1 billion - aid measures already announced were likely to lead to a public deficit of between €1 billion and €1.5 billion by the end of this year, according to figures from the Finance Ministry.

