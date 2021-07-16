Change Edition

Taxman can chase lawyers linked to Panama Papers, court says
tax

Taxman can chase lawyers linked to Panama Papers, court says

by Julie EDDE today at 14:25
The tax authorities can investigate lawyers and their clients according to seven court decisions
