Tax, voting rights, housing: watch Bettel video highlights

Luxembourg Prime Minister in hour-long interview at Time to Talk event

"I won't organise a new referendum and I won't change the law" - on voting rights for foreigners.

Bettel: am willing to live with criticism that Luxembourg is a tax haven.

On high car ownership: "I won't forbid people to buy a car..."

On NSO's Pegasus spyware: "I don't want to defend Pegasus now ... [but] it's a scandal" that governments abused it to spy on journalists and others.

Expensive housing is a problem for everybody, not just for EU staff:

Draft law to ease use of cannabis is "a first step".





