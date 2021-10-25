Tax, voting rights, housing: watch Bettel video highlights
Tax, voting rights, housing: watch Bettel video highlights
6 25.10.2021
Luxembourg Prime Minister in hour-long interview at Time to Talk event
Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in conversation with Luxembourg Times Editor-in-Chief Douwe Miedema
"I won't organise a new referendum and I won't change the law" - on voting rights for foreigners.
Bettel: am willing to live with criticism that Luxembourg is a tax haven.
On high car ownership: "I won't forbid people to buy a car..."
On NSO's Pegasus spyware: "I don't want to defend Pegasus now ... [but] it's a scandal" that governments abused it to spy on journalists and others.
Expensive housing is a problem for everybody, not just for EU staff:
Draft law to ease use of cannabis is "a first step".
The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.