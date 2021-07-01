Luxembourg entrepreneur makes Covid travel easier

People can store their Covid certificate in a digital wallet as they would with a credit card

People can store their Covid certificate in a digital wallet as they would with a credit card

A Luxembourg-based entrepreneur has developed a way for people to store and use their Covid travel certificates in their phones without having to worry about giving away any of their data.



The EU digital Covid certificate, which came into effect on Thursday, acts as proof that people are free from the virus or fully vaccinated, allowing members of the 27 nation bloc, as well as residents in Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, to travel abroad more easily and attend events. People can download the certificates onto their phones as a PDF or carry a paper version with them, with a QR code that is then scanned.

But Thibault Milan, an IT professional by day and entrepreneur by night, has come up with a way for people to simply store the certificate in a digital wallet – as they would with a credit card.

“It’s more convenient than carrying a sheet of paper,” said Milan. “I did [develop] it on the side because I had a need for it, and I thought maybe others would also have a need for it.”

Milan made the product in a digital wallet form, for both Android and iPhone users, so that people don't have to download an additional app. Instead, users open the electronic wallet and use the certificate in the same way they would pay with a credit card in their digital wallet. It also means people don’t have to give away more of their data when downloading another app.

“I think there’s this big app fatigue and I think at some point you don’t want to download another app,” he said. “Since [the wallet – where the Covid certificate is stored] is also securing my credit cards I assume it’s already secure.”

Milan’s invention was released a week ago and since then 743 people have used the digital Covid certificate in their Apple wallets.

The Covid passports are officially recognised by all EU countries as of Thursday but have been available to Luxembourg residents since June 13. They are valid for people who are fully vaccinated, have tested negative within the last 72 hours, or have recovered from the disease in the last six months.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.