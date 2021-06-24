Luxembourg missing blockchain stats

Despite Luxembourg driving the use of the technology in the country

Lawmakers in January passed a law to allow the use of blockchain technology in banking

Luxembourg lacks official statistics on the use of blockchain and how much energy it consumes, ministers said on Thursday, despite a very public national campaign to drive the use of the technology.

Blockchain, best known as the technology behind cryptocurrency Bitcoin, is widely seen as a more secure and transparent way to store information and process transactions for instance in the financial services industry.

Luxembourg is actively promoting the technology. In January, Parliament passed a law to allow banks and investment firms to store bonds and other securities on a blockchain database, instead of in physical forms in vaults. The government is also developing a public sector blockchain.



But despite these efforts there are no “explicit statistics” detailing how and where the technology is used in Luxembourg and how much energy that consumes, Energy Minister Claude Turmes, Economy Minister Franz Fayot and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel – also minister for Media and Digitalisation - said in response to a parliamentary question.



Blockchain databases contain information that can never be deleted and are transparent because it is clear at all times which user has entered any piece of information into the system.

But the high energy consumption of the technology is increasingly a problem. A single Bitcoin transaction, for example, uses the electrical energy equivalent to the power consumed by an average US household over 24 days, according to Digiconomist, a website looking at digital energy consumption.

“… blockchain technology is still relatively new … and constantly evolving,” the ministers said in their response, adding that the government is “monitoring the development of blockchain technology and its various pros and cons”, and also plans to assess the environmental impact of digital infrastructures.

