The Luxembourg family opening their doors to refugees

A Ukrainian family-of-four fleeing war were given a fresh start by Bernadette and Etienne Reuter, from Strassen

By Laura Bannier and Heledd Pritchard

At a family home in Strassen, the dinner table has grown ever wider in recent weeks, since Bernadette and Etienne Reuter opened their home to a family of four from western Ukraine.

On 6 March, Yurii and Nataliia, and their children Ostap and Mariia moved in.

“I have the impression I have become an adoptive grandmother,” said Bernadette Reuter.

The Ukrainian family left their home in Ivano-Frankivsk in the west of the country when bombs started hitting their city. “On 24th February we were woken up by gunshots,” said Yurii. “I immediately contacted an acquaintance in Poland, where my eldest son is studying.” His first-born, Zakhar, is studying cookery in the neighbouring country.

Yurii, a dance choreographer, was able to leave Ukraine after the country allowed men with three or more children to flee.

Mariia has joined a ballet class in Luxembourg Anouk Antony

At the place they now call home in Strassen, 11-year-old Ostap sings Luxembourg’s praises, pointing out its cleanliness, calmness and its free transport.

“It’s what he’s boasting about to his classmates,” Yurii said.

Leaving their home in Ukraine, the family had no destination in mind and had not considered Luxembourg because they had no family ties to the country.

For the Reuters, taking in refugees seemed like the most normal thing to do. “We felt we had to do something,” said Bernadette. “It’s also linked to my personal experience. When you’ve been lucky enough to survive cancer, you want to give something back."

The Luxembourg and Ukraine families in the home in Strassen Anouk Antony

“We said we had two spare rooms and a bathroom and the family arrived that evening. We didn’t think it would all happen so quickly,” she added.

The family arrived with just a few plastic bags, stacked with goods that an NGO near the Polish border had given them.

“We were exhausted,” Yurii said. “(But) as long as I see my children in a secure place and smiling, I’m happy.”

“The war has made us take stock of what’s important in life,” Nataliia added. “It’s simple: a child’s smile, a coffee, peace.”

Ostap playing the bandura Anouk Antony

Yurii has been continuing to give dance lessons online since he arrived in the Grand Duchy. The children are not yet signed up to a school in Luxembourg but follow online classes provided by Ukrainian authorities.

Mariia and Ostap are continuing with their hobbies in Strassen. Mariia has joined a ballet class and the family managed to get hold of a bandura – a Ukrainian string instrument that Ostap plays.

For the 11-year-old’s last birthday in March, the Reuters’ neighbours clubbed together and filled the garage with toys and gifts.

The two families communicate using Google Translate but it has not hindered the development of a strong relationship.

Notifications continuously pop up on Yurii’s phone, in particular from his mother and sister, who both stayed in Ukraine.

“Everything has changed in Ukraine since the start of the war,” he said. “We notice a real feeling of national unity, which we also find on a European level.”

