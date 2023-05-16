Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "The pink tax: is it more expensive to be a woman? "
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "The pink tax: is it more expensive to be a woman? ".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

2.42 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
The pink tax: is it more expensive to be a woman?
Exclusive for subscribers
gender

The pink tax: is it more expensive to be a woman?

by Gabrielle ANTAR 17.05.2023
Women spend on average €411 more per month than men, but what does this spending gap actually mean?
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "The pink tax: is it more expensive to be a woman? "
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "The pink tax: is it more expensive to be a woman? ".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

2.42 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.