The walking, talking, cooking family holidays

Homes filled for the festive season don’t have to be anxiety ovens if you consider some simple tips

Around now, you may feel the doubt rising that this season of light and joy is going to be all that it’s promised to be.



The embarrassing feeling may hit that as you gather with people too-long apart and crowd into confined spaces with family, you may start feeling a bit nuts.

It’s OK. You’ll get through it. Take some deep breaths.

And remember that when emotions risk running high or tensions begin to twist into knots, the season is about showing charity to those around you. Those are the suggestions from a pair of Luxembourg authorities on how the mind and emotions work.

“Reel in your expectations of a perfect holiday or how the holidays should go. Someone will inevitably burn a dish, make an inappropriate joke, or peeve you off at some point,” said Alison Adams, a psychologist who counsels children and families from her office in Merl. “The holiday season is about spending time together, not having the perfect photo or most Facebook-able food spread.”

There are few days that aren’t improved by getting outside for some daylight exercise to shake off the seasonal blues, said Claus Vögele, who heads the behavioural and cognitive sciences department at the University of Luxembourg. The sunlight, when it’s available, is a great disinfectant against what troubles us, he said. Similarly, an honest conversation with someone can do wonders.

"It's nothing terribly serious. It's really just, take courage and say what it is that you feel that you need,” Vögele said. “The other person will probably be very grateful for that, because it's not written across our faces usually. Most levels of irritation of up to real arguments come from misunderstandings."

Unless you live alone, it can be a good idea to define who is going to be able to slip away for private time by using a room at a certain time for an agreed period, the professor said.

“I think this is important because a very frequent source of stress is if people are confined in a circumscribed environment and they feel that they cannot get away – there's always someone intruding into their personal space,” Vögele said. “Of course, that requires us to talk to each other. And that is probably just as important as physical activity. People need to talk to each other much more than usual because, you know, they are just clumped together."

Adams agreed that people should get used to setting boundaries for themselves, and respecting lines that others define. Maybe Mom would rather not discuss politics with the grandparents, or 16-year-old Suzy really doesn’t want to debate the merits of her new haircut with her extended family.

“This can be temporarily uncomfortable, but in the long-term is a great way to lower unnecessary family tension and avoid arguments that we know won’t go anywhere,” Adams said.

Try saying something perfectly acceptable and respectable like: “I would rather not talk about that right now” or “I understand your opinion on this. We can agree to disagree.”

Parents also could engage with the season of charity by giving their child a break over the holidays to relax and unwind before bringing up their last report card or that big January exam.

“Giving them a break will also prevent unnecessary arguments, or your child feeling overly pressured and feeling like they are seen as just a student,” the family counsellor said.

Keep in mind that the “smart part” of your child’s brain is under construction until their mid-20s, Adams said. That’s right, the pre-frontal cortex that allows for impulse control, logical reasoning, finding balanced viewpoints and other higher-order executive functions is not fully developed until people are well past the ages we consider to mark adulthood, she said.

“So no matter how smart and mature a child is, we as parents should try to avoid treating them like adults or expecting them to react and behave as we would,” Adams said.

Vögele has one last tip for clustered families: do some cooking together.

“To eat together is a very, very basic human need. I mean, you'll find it in every culture. It's the foundation of peace, some people might say. If you make not only the eating, but also the production of that meal a feast, it's an excellent opportunity to grow together."

