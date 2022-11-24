Third of Luxembourg residents victims of robbery, fraud

There have been a rise in complaints about the lack of safety in the streets of some areas of the capital over recent years

Luxembourg has launched a recruitment drive to hire 200 new police officers in each of the next five years

Around a third of people living in Luxembourg have fallen victim to robbery or fraud over the past five years as complaints about lack of safety on the streets of the capital were up, a study published by the statistics office on Thursday showed.

A total of 28% of residents experienced robberies – some violent robberies – or consumer fraud while 31% of households were subject to burglary, vehicle theft or bank card fraud -up slightly from 2013, when the previous survey was carried out, Statec said.

It comes at a time when complaints about the lack of safety in the streets of some areas of the capital were on the rise. The City of Luxembourg hired private security agents to patrol the streets of the Gare area two years ago following protests by residents calling for greater action to tackle what they said were increased levels of crime. But last year the private agents were removed following a spat between the central government and the city council.

The percentage of the Luxembourgish population impacted by crime in 2013 and 2019/2020. Statec

Last month, Interior Minister Henri Kox launched a recruitment drive to hire 200 new police officers in each of the next five years.

The number of robbery victims went down from 19% in 2013 to 13% in 2019 and in 2020, when people tended to be at home more often due to the pandemic.

Bank fraud is the most common fraud that has hit people over the last half decade with one in five residents having reported falling victim. Just under 20% of the population has been impacted by consumer fraud – being defrauded during purchase or payment and ending up paying more than the real value, the study said.

Young people are twice more likely to be a victim of theft and fraud, according to the study.

