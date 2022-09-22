Thousands expected in Kirchberg for LuxTimes Business Run

This year's event, which raised more than €8,000 for charity in 2021, kicks off at 19:00 on Thursday from the d'Coque sports centre

This year's event, which raised more than €8,000 for charity in 2021, kicks off at 19:00 on Thursday from the d'Coque sports centre

Thousands of runners will descend on the Kirchberg area on Thursday evening for the annual Luxembourg Times 5.5km business run.

The event, featuring companies fielding their own teams, will begin at 19:00 at the d’Coque sports centre in the Kirchberg area, and runners will return to the finish line at the same spot following the race.

After the distribution of prizes, the evening will conclude with a party with food, drinks and live music at d'Coque.

Last year more than €8,000 was collected for Fondation Cancer after €2 and €5 were donated for every live-event and virtual runner, respectively, with companies able to make a further donation.

With thousands expected at the event, participants and spectators are advised to use alternative parking spots, at the European School and Luxexpo, and then take the tram to d’Coque.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.