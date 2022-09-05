Thousands take Luxembourg integration course

More than 12,000 people have taken course, required for nationality, in last five years

Anyone wishing to obtain Luxembourgish nationality must pass a Luxembourgish language test, and take the integration course

Thousands of people have taken one of the compulsory steps towards obtaining Luxembourg citizenship by taking a course on the country's history and institutions that aims to better integrate the expanding foreign population.

More than 12,000 people have taken the course, ‘Living Together in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg’, in the past five years, Eudcation Minister Claude Meisch said in response last week to questions from a lawmaker.

Those wishing to acquire Luxembourgish nationality must either attend the course, which lasts 24 hours over separate days, or pass an exam related to the covered topics. The course and exam are offered in Luxembourgish, German, French or English and explore the country’s history, its main institutions, citizens’ rights and European integration.

Prospective citizens must also pass a Luxembourgish language test.

Luxembourg's passport allows nationals to travel to 189 countries without needing a visa, making it the world's fourth most powerful according to the latest ranking of the Henley Passport Index in July.

The number of people obtaining Luxembourgish nationality has declined in recent years, a drop the government blamed on pandemic restrictions which prevented applicants from travelling to the country to complete necessary paperwork.

Almost 7,000 people were granted Luxembourgish nationality last year, down from 9,500 in 2020. Around 11,500 people received citizenship in 2019, and just under 12,000 the year before that.

Non-Luxembourgers account for around half of the Grand Duchy's population and around 70% of residents in the capital. The latest demographic data shows that Luxembourg's strong population growth and employment growth is driven by foreigners, including by non-EU migration.

