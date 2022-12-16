Three Christmas traditions rooted in paganism

Western celebrations of Christmas borrowed more from older cultures than you might imagine

For many - including those who never see the inside of a church - Christmas is a much-loved family tradition, the peak of the annual festive calendar.

Yet many of its rituals - from hauling an evergreen tree into your living room to donating presents to loved ones - predate Christianity, going back to pagan societies, such as the Roman Empire, or that of Germanic tribes.

Let's begin with 25 December - the date on which Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It gets no mention whatsoever in the Bible, yet is surprisingly close to the days on which the Romans worshipped their god Saturn.

The Saturnalia festival ran for several days in early to mid-December, and was one of the most notorious shindigs in history, with the Romans marking the winter festivities with raucous parties, rampant gambling, turning all social norms upside down - and, yes, giving presents.



Another possible influence on today's festive rituals may stem from the Germanic and Nordic tribes that long resisted the spread of Christianity. The word 'Yule', for example, derives from a Viking festival which was held to keep a positive spirit and good luck during the depths of winter.

“Originally, in pre-Christian times, there were festivals at four key points of the year: the beginning of winter, midwinter - which becomes Christmas - the beginning of summer in March, and then midsummer around 21 June,” said Terry Gunnell, a professor of Folkloristics at the University of Iceland.



Pagans also gave each other gifts at around the time of the shortest day of the year, even if the Christian church explains it as a representation of the gifts the Three Wise Men brought for the infant Jesus.

“The Icelandic sagas show Nordic kings giving presents to their followers at midwinter festivals, which are often referred to as jól [the same word as Yuletide today],” Gunnel said.

And in his book Sociology of Giving, the author Helmut Berking describes how Romans may also have handed each other gifts near the winter solstice in December - during the Saturnalia festival.

And what about the Christmas tree? Again, there are pre-Christian roots. The use of evergreen plants as a symbol of the return of life was known in Ancient Egypt and in Rome - to ultimately find their way into German and the American salons of the Victorian age in the shape of candlelit Christmas trees.

In Northern Europe, Druids, the priests of the Ancient Celts, brought evergreen boughs into their temples as a symbol of everlasting life - neatly caricatured by the incessant demand for mistletoe, another evergreen plant, by village druid Getafix (Panoramix in French) of the Asterix and Obelix comic books.

