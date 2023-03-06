Change Edition

Three dead in Neudorf car crash
Car accident

Three dead in Neudorf car crash

by Daniel DE JONG 06.03.2023
The government confiscated what was left of the two cars at the scene of the accident this morning
Photo credit: Photo: Chris Karaba

Three people died near the city of Luxembourg on Monday morning when two cars collided, one slamming into a house, the Luxembourg police said.

Two cars coming from the direction of the Findel airport crashed after attempting to overtake a bus, which was standing still near a stop in the Rue de Neudorf, at roughly 10:00 hrs.

One car slammed into a house, killing both passengers, the 64-year old driver and a 31-year old woman. The crash also killed a pedestrian, a woman walking in the street at the time of the accident.

The driver of the second car is in hospital with severe injuries.

