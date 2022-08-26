Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Time for Luxembourg to step up hate crime fight, UN says"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Time for Luxembourg to step up hate crime fight, UN says".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Time for Luxembourg to step up hate crime fight, UN says
Exclusive for subscribers
Human Rights

Time for Luxembourg to step up hate crime fight, UN says

by John MONAGHAN 2 min. today at 14:00
Government should give increased funding and enhanced legal powers to anti-discrimination body, according to report
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Time for Luxembourg to step up hate crime fight, UN says"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Time for Luxembourg to step up hate crime fight, UN says".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic