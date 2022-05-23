Tobacco factory converting into urban centrepiece

A former tobacco factory will be central to a new development in Hollerich which includes housing, shops and restaurants

By David Thinnes, Heledd Pritchard

The former production site of tobacco firm Heintz van Landewyck, with its striking yellow façade along rue de Hollerich near Luxembourg’s central station, is being redeveloped into a residential and shopping centrepiece.

Around 20 hectares of land, stretching the entire length of the street from Place de la Gare down to Route d’Esch, will become home to 6,000 people over the next 17 years and create around 5,500 jobs, its backers said.

The factory is a national historical monument built in the 1930s by George Strauss in the period's Bauhaus architecture style. Bauhaus is characterised by flat roofs, functional design and the use steel, glass and concrete. The Heintz van Landewyck building for instance has a steel frame, covered by concrete.

The new development will keep the yellow exterior, parts of the interior, and the original tiles and pillars from 1937. The original window sills will be reproduced.

"We want to stay as close to the original as possible and transport the charm of the past into the modern age," said Jürgen Primm, managing director of developer Landimmo.

Cigarettes were still being produced at the site until two years ago, when the company moved to Diekirch. Around half of the 5,500 square metre building now is let, primarily to financial firms on long-term contracts of six to nine years, Primm said.

Other van Landewyck buildings are currently being rented out and will be integrated into the development later.

The roads will be revamped through the area, making way for the tram and changing traffic routes.

Along Rue de Hollerich is the Landewyck park, which former factory owner Joseph Heintz-Michaelis built in 1902 so his employees could meet and have parties. Under the new urban plan, it will once again become accessible to everyone. At the back of the park is a vault with an iron gate.

"This is where Joseph Heintz apparently had his wine cellar," Primm said.

At the centre of the park is a pool that workers could use during summer to cool off during their breaks or after work. It also functioned as a reservoir to draw water in case a fire broke out. It now sits deserted.

