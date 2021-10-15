Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best news stories of the week for you

Banks could be first to require CovidCheck for staff

Luxembourg banks could lead the way in asking staff to prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, after the government last Friday launched a plan to allow companies to roll out the controversial measure that saw an immediate backlash from labour unions.

Luxembourg's ABBL banking lobby welcomed the option, which comes as Prime Minister Xavier Bettel struggles to convince more people to take the shot, as part of a plan that would also oblige bars and restaurants to use the CovidCheck system before customers can sit down for a drink or a meal.

Push to sink EU's proposed asset register before it swims



Proposals for an EU asset register have come under fire amid concerns that such a database would encroach on the privacy of the bloc’s citizens and stray beyond its principal remit of fighting money laundering and tax evasion.A European Commission tender, which closed to applications on 1 October, was advertised in July for a “feasibility study for a European Asset Register in the context of the fight against AML (Anti-money laundering) and Tax Evasion”.



Luxair CEO calls for masks to be scrapped aboard flights



The head of Luxembourg's national airline called for passengers to be allowed to remove face masks while on board, a demand which goes beyond the international aviation lobby's wishlist for government action to reopen borders to travel.

Luxair CEO Gilles Feith is seeking the change because all travellers must present their Covid-19 immunity status when boarding, using the same CovidCheck regime which allows customers in restaurants and other leisure areas to remove their masks, the airline said on Monday.

Bettel pledges to curb house prices in tax reforms



Prime Minister Xavier Bettel pledged to act against rampant housing prices that have pushed thousands across the border in search of cheaper property, saying he would set up a register to tax empty dwellings to counter speculation.

Calling unaffordable property "the main reason for exclusion" in the country, Bettel said the measure would enable the government to tax home owners that leave available housing empty because they are not interested in any rental income, but are just waiting for prices to go up.

EIB sets up development branch after EU plan flops

The European Investment Bank is powering ahead with a new branch for projects in developing countries, starting from an office in Nairobi after an EU race to officially be crowned a development bank fell through.

The EIB, owned by the 27 countries of the EU, hopes to officially launch the new arm at the beginning of next year, with a handful of staff already setting up an office in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi since the summer.

