Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best news stories of the week for you

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel admitted on Wednesday that a thesis he wrote as a university student “maybe should have been done differently” after allegations in a newspaper that he copied and pasted the vast majority of the text.

Bettel would accept the outcome of any subsequent review by the university in the French city of Nancy, he said in a statement, including if the school decided to overturn the awarding of the thesis, which entitled him to an academic degree that is roughly comparable to a master's.

Bettel was responding to revelations by the news website Reporter. Initially, he had told the site he was “unable to react” to the claims dating back two decades, but he issued a new statement after the article came out on Wednesday.



Deputies have begun to probe a disclosure made by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel during a Luxembourg Times interview on Monday that the government has used the controversial Pegasus spyware. The spyware, produced by the NSO Group, was used by governments around the world to target numerous activists, journalists, lawyers and dissidents, a consortium of international media outlets revealed in July, including to snoop on murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In the Monday interview, Bettel blamed governments for misusing the software, describing the reports as “a scandal” and "unacceptable". However, he said that the spyware, if used correctly, was a powerful tool to fight terrorism and went on to confirm that Luxembourg had used it "for reasons of state security".

It was the first public admission by the Grand Duchy it had used the software, two members of Luxembourg's parliament said in reaction to the interview.

A space fair in Dubai - the largest in the world - shows how countries and companies vying to get ahead in the space race are often straddling a fine line between using the sophisticated technologies needed to venture outside earth's orbit for harmless civilian purposes or for the military.

Tiny Luxembourg's visit to the United Arab Emirates was for purely non-military purposes, Economy Minister Franz Fayot underscored at a press conference on Sunday, where he presented the economic delegation he was heading at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC).

But no visitor entering the IAC will fail to notice that some of the main exhibitors of the lavish event in this desert city on the Gulf coast are major defence companies, such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Airbus Space & Defence, Boeing, ThalesAlenia and Leonardo.

Former Christian-Democrat leader Frank Engel, who stands accused of charges including fraud and forgery, should be handed a suspended jail sentence and fine, Luxembourg prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Non-profit CSV Frëndeskrees, which manages the party's headquarters, paid Engel €40,000 to recruit people to the group, which the prosecution alleges was a fake job. The contract between Engel and the Frëndeskrees was designed for the sole purpose of providing an income to the party chief after he stopped receiving a salary as an MEP, the prosecution claims.

"We would not be here if I had not abstained from another run in the European elections in 2019. That was the biggest stupidity of my life", Engel said in court on Tuesday. He decided not to defend his seat in Strasbourg and instead was elected leader of Luxembourg's largest opposition party that year.

Luxembourg’s south – also known as the terres rouges, or red earth, after its iron-ore rich soil – is rapidly emancipating from its grimy industrial past. Take Differdange.

A town of 25,000 residents, its centre looks like so many other industrial cities, such as Charleroi in Belgium. Yet recently, a first high-rise tower has gone up near the train station. Right next to it is an extensive shopping mall. Perfect for commuters then, who need just 40 minutes on the train to make it to the capital, with its banks and European institutions.

Faruk Mujezinović, a 27-year post-graduate who grew up on the town’s main road all his life, has witnessed the transformation. “I have lived in the Rue Emil Mark most of my life and have seen substantial changes over the last two decades”, he said. “ArcelorMittal’s cable car [transporting iron ore from the mines to the steelworks] used to be where the shopping mall now is, and it looked like a bit of a wasteland back in the day. A recycling centre had to make way for the new international school.”

