Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the week's top five news stories for you

On Friday, 29-year old Dana Milizova walked into a bar in Luxembourg. After a waiter had checked her Covid pass, she found a seat inside, where other guests thought they were safe from catching Covid-19. But Milizova had never received any of the jabs. She had just bought her - fake - pass online.

At least this scenario could have unfolded if Milizova had existed. In reality, hers was a fake identity a Luxembourg Times reporter had assumed to acquire a fake Covid pass. When testing the pass on several devices, they always flashed green, listing Milizova's fake personal details without flaw.

Which means that, with a proper ID, Milizova could have walked into the bar just like that. And getting the pass was pretty easy too.

The European Union has started investigating whether Luxembourg illegally favoured a handful of companies in breach of competition rules when it paid them about €150 million for a nationwide Covid-testing programme.

Luxembourg's BioneXt Labs asked for the investigation after it missed out on the bid, accusing the government of making it virtually impossible for it to win the tender for the large-scale testing programmes of 2020 and 2021, according to an October complaint seen by the Luxembourg Times.

It took a legal threat from Brussels for Luxembourg - not known for its heavy gun crime - to tighten rules for firearms, showing the need for the EU to chase even its most ardent supporters to comply with the bloc's rules.

The European Commission made headlines with lawsuits against Poland and Hungary over their breaches of fundamental democratic rights through so-called infringement procedures last year. But it has equally wielded precisely the same legal tool against Luxembourg - 29 times in 2021 alone.

Complaints about flight noise at Luxembourg’s Findel Airport trebled to a record of almost 3,000 last year, the agency monitoring air traffic has said, despite a drop in the number of flights during the country's night time curfew.

A total of 1,215 flights approaching the nearby airport thundered over the city of Luxembourg between 23:00 and 06:00 hrs, when airlines need to meet “exceptional criteria” to justify a flight - although there have never been sanctions as there is no legal basis for enforcing the curfew.

Yet the vast majority of the 2,995 complaints last year came from a single residents' association, a spokeswoman for ANA said, in a long-standing dispute which predominantly concerns light aircraft from flying clubs.

The former Luxembourg head of private bank Edmond de Rothschild is facing criminal money-laundering charges related to $472.5 million transferred to the bank after being stolen from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Marc Ambroisien, who stepped down from the bank in 2016, spent three days last week appearing before an investigative magistrate and was then notified he faced multiple charges, his lawyer François Prum said in an interview with the Luxembourg Times.

