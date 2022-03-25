Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Former EIB boss takes bank to EU court in suicide case

A former manager will seek a pay-out from the EIB before the EU’s top court, saying he witnessed an intern commit suicide at work, in a conflict that will renew the debate about a toxic work culture at the EU lender.



The lawsuit was filed last month, the same time as a group of EU lawmakers travelled to Luxembourg to discuss a toxic work atmosphere and mental health problems at the EIB. The bank sent a mental health survey to staff last year, after another employee jumped to her death at the building in Kirchberg.

Another jet run by Luxembourg firm linked to Russian oligarch

A type of jet flown by commercial airlines worldwide and operated by Luxembourg air charter company Global Jet is connected to sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko's business network, the Luxembourg Times has learned.



The Boeing 737 with the aircraft identification LX-MBJ is owned by Bermuda-based Hamilton Jets Limited, according to the aircraft registry maintained by Luxembourg's civil aviation authority. The authority is investigating whether two business jets owned by a company linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's business network must be barred from flying under EU sanctions.

Policing key in Luxembourg's toughest money laundering test

Financial inspectors may scrutinise restaurants, casinos and jewellers as part of a national anti-money laundering exam this year, making the anxiously awaited test even tougher than a decade ago, when the country failed it.



For the first time, the FATF global finance watchdog will not just look at whether Luxembourg has all the right rules in place, but also if it is doing enough in practice to prevent crooks from whitewashing the cash they gained from their crimes - a principle known as effectiveness.

Ministers banned from lobby work in new reform

Luxembourg will ban ex-ministers from lobbying the government for two years after they leave office in a new reform adopted just weeks after two former officials stepped down from lucrative posts with Russian companies they took up following their resignation from office.



The reform comes after the European Commission slammed Luxembourg for dragging its feet on strengthening transparency measures that tackle revolving doors between government and businesses and on lobbying, calling the existing ethics code "difficult to apply".

Just one investigation into EU budget fraud in Luxembourg

There was just one investigation launched into potential fraud against the EU budget in Luxembourg last year, the European Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said on Thursday, after the head of the agency's Luxembourg delegation warned earlier in the year that detection of offences in the Grand Duchy was weak.



The estimated loss to the EU budget arising from alleged fraud in Luxembourg ran at just over half a million euros in 2021.

