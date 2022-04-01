Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Opposition parties on Wednesday expressed doubt Luxembourg had blocked all wealth Russian oligarchs hold in the country, a day after the government said it was confident it had frozen all known assets subject to Western sanctions.

The Grand Duchy had frozen financial assets worth €2.5 billion, the finance ministry said in a closed-door session with parliamentarians a day earlier, the first disclosure of the amounts involved after weeks of deputies putting pressure on state institutions to reveal the value of frozen assets.

But opposition politician Laurent Mosar said he could not verify the government's vow because he lacked detail, while some companies were not required to alert the authorities of implemented freezes and may have slipped through the mazes of the sanctions the West has imposed on Moscow.

A Luxembourg lawyer won her appeal on Wednesday against a court order to pay $10 million (€8.9 million) to an oligarch with close ties to the Kremlin over a business loan the Russian made two decades ago to her uncle, a convicted Spanish fraudster who faked his own death.

Beatriz García Paesa, a lawyer registered with the Luxembourg bar, burst into tears after the Court of Appeal hearing, at which judges threw out a previous court order to repay millions to Alexander Lebedev.

Lebedev is a former Soviet intelligence agent, whose son Evgeny is a member of Britain’s House of Lords and the owner of the Independent and the London Evening Standard newspapers.

Luxembourg has so far fully implemented fewer than half of a series of recommendations made by an international anti-corruption watchdog two years ago, according to a report published on Monday, in a further blow to the country's struggle to shake off its reputation as a safe haven for illicit funds.

The Grand Duchy "satisfactorily" enforced six of the 14 recommendations the Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) made in its last report in 2020, but the remaining eight have only been partly implemented, the report by GRECO concluded.

A NATO demand that Luxembourg increase its defence spending to 2% of GDP within two years - in line with a 2014 agreement - is "unrealistic and unachievable", Defence Minister François Bausch said on Monday, as the alliance attempts to bolster its resources following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under the 2014 plan, Luxembourg and all other NATO members pledged to increase their defence spending to 2% of GDP. The Grand Duchy has set a target of 0.72% by 2024.

Luxembourg's Cargolux has to pay an €80 million fine for being part of a cartel with other freight carriers around the world, the European General Court ruled on Wednesday, in an EU anti-trust case dating back more than a decade.

The European Commission in 2010 imposed fines of nearly €800 million on 11 air cargo carriers for participating in a price-fixing cartel in the EU airfreight market between December 1999 and February 2006, said the Luxembourg-based court, one of the two making up the Court of Justice of the EU.

