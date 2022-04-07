Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

The EU has shelved plans to grant a housing allowance to lure workers to Luxembourg for now, cautious to spend at a time that Russia's war against Ukraine is raising costs, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The decision was made at a meeting on Monday between a group of representatives from EU institutions in Luxembourg with Johannes Hahn, the member of the European Commission responsible for the budget.

The working group is trying to find a way to make the Grand Duchy more attractive in a bid to steer new recruits into jobs at EU institutions in the country and keep them in the roles despite the fact they would earn more for the same position at EU institutions in Brussels.

Salary top-ups to make up for inflation can land workers in a higher tax bracket - undermining the purpose of the wage indexation - but the government last week turned down a trade union demand that would have prevented taxpayers from moving up a bracket.

Tying tax brackets to inflation would mean that employees do not end up paying more in tax through a wage indexation that was designed to compensate for price rises.

If tax brackets do not move with inflation, people could end up paying more in tax, lowering their purchasing power, even though the bump in pay was intended to make up for the loss in real earnings caused by inflation.

Luxembourg allowed the export of goods that can be used for military purposes to Russia five times this year before Moscow launched its war against Ukraine, underscoring the country's little-known defence activities.

Permits to ship the so-called dual-use goods - which can be used peacefully but also by armies - to Russia were worth around €12,000 in the two months before Luxembourg blocked all military exports to the country and to Belarus, Paul Zenners, a spokesman for the economy ministry, said in an email.

Last year, the Grand Duchy issues eight authorisations for dual-use goods to be sent to Russia, with a total value of around €606,000, Zenners said. The country had granted not a single export licence for defence goods - such as weapons - to Russia, or for dual-use or defence goods to Belarus in 2021, Zenners said.

EU ministers on Monday were split on whether to cut off gas supplies from Russia which the bloc heavily relies on to power its economy, after reports that Russian armed forces executed unarmed civilians in Ukraine over the weekend.

The reported atrocities provide a powerful incentive for EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg to cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin's main source of income, which enables him to fund a bloody war against Kyiv.

But countries like Germany and Austria said they were hesitant to do so because of their heavy reliance on energy supplies from Russia and for fear fuel prices would rise even further, hurting voters' pockets.

Luxembourg’s government has so far only paid out a third of the total compensation claims lodged by households, businesses and farmers – comprising just 10% of the total funds made available - following devastating flooding last July, according to figures released on Wednesday.

The government had provided €12 million in assistance by mid-March, according to a joint response from five ministers to a parliamentary question. Requests for compensation totalling €34 million for damage were reported to authorities, the ministers said.

