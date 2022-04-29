Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

A Finnish packaging company will get unprecedented insight into the hundreds of secret tax deals Luxembourg granted to companies in the LuxLeaks scandal as it seeks to defend itself against allegations it received illegal state aid.

The EU's highest court last month granted Finland's Huhtamäki access to documents that the European Commission is using in a broad investigation that may lead to a heavy fine for the company, putting the secret Luxembourg documents in public hands for the first time.

Luxembourg is catching up in the race for quantum computing, establishing an experimental connection between the capital and the Belval university campus that is suited for the futuristic - and much safer - technology.

The European Union has made millions of euros available for such initiatives as the bloc seeks to power up to become less dependent on the US and China, where the new technology is better known and wider spread.

Luxembourg has slashed its growth forecast for 2022 in half as the war in Ukraine is causing a slowdown in the economic recovery from the pandemic, after the country's economy grew by 6.9% last year.

Luxembourg's GDP is predicted to expand by just 1.4% this year, down from an earlier forecast of 3.5%, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes said in parliament on Wednesday, citing figures by statistics agency Statec.

Luxembourg lawmakers moved toward lifting an ex-government minister's immunity against prosecution after she resigned last week over claims environmental protections were skirted to benefit a political ally.

The parliament's internal governing body proposed on Monday that lawmakers back a resolution instructing judicial police to interview former Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg, a press release said. The investigation into her actions are to be kept secret from the public, but all lawmakers would have access to information it develops, the parliament's staff said in the statement.

Senior civil servant Joëlle Welfring has been named as Luxembourg's new environment minister, replacing Dieschbourg.



Raising the salaries of staff at EU institutions in Luxembourg is not necessarily the solution for attracting the bloc's civil servants, as many already live in neighbouring countries where housing costs are significantly cheaper, a European Commission report has found.

Some staff will have bought a property in Luxembourg many years ago, when housing prices were within reach and were similar or even lower than prices in the Belgian capital, and will have made a significant gain, the report added.



