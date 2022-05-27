Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Pierre Gramegna is one of three candidates left vying for the top job at the ESM

Pierre Gramegna’s chances of becoming the new head of the EU’s crisis rescue fund increased on Monday evening when the Dutch nominee dropped out, leaving just three candidates in the race.

The Netherlands pulled Menno Snel out of the contest, according to an EU source, during a first round of discussions between eurozone finance ministers on Monday evening.

Negotiations are ongoing over which of the three remaining candidates - Gramegna, Marco Buti of Italy and Portugal’s João Leão - will succeed European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling.

Luxembourg needs to act to close tax loopholes, the European Commission said on Monday, with measures it has taken to date “limited and insufficient” despite several high-profile lawsuits Brussels has launched against the country over light-touch tax deals granted to companies.

“Economic evidence suggests that Luxembourg’s tax rules are used by companies that engage in aggressive tax planning,” the Commission said.

Luxembourg’s lack of withholding taxes on interest and royalty payments to low or zero-tax jurisdictions is “a particular concern”, the Commission said in its annual country-by-country Spring Semester report for 2022.

Holiday-makers are finding Luxair flights filling up ahead of the peak summer travel season, yet the state-owned passenger airline is worried that more financial trouble lies ahead after two money-losing years.

The impact of war, fuel price increases and a looming economic downturn could thwart a hoped-for strong recovery at the Luxembourg airline, even if travellers want to burst out after two years of Covid-19 lockdown.

Luxair's cautious outlook is not the only one in the European Union's airline industry, which continues to have fewer flights than before the pandemic in 2019, according to Eurocontrol, the region's air traffic control agency.

Luxembourg's lobby register provides almost no insight into how companies seek to sway politics, lawmakers have said, urging a revamp of the list only months after it was created, and raising fresh doubts about the country's goal of shedding its secretive habits.

The names of more than 50 organisations, including business and voluntary groups, currently appear in parliament's “transparency register”. The Luxembourg subsidiary of Japan Tobacco International (JTI), one of the world’s leading tobacco companies, is among the few private firms listed on the register, which was voted into law in December.

But there are no details if or when any meetings took place, how often, or with which politicians.

Luxembourg providers of small loans to business people in developing countries hit out against recent allegations that the microfinance sector causes poor people to be stuck in debt, and lacks transparency.

In Cambodia, the average microloan provided has risen sevenfold over the past decade to about $4,200, almost three times the country’s average household income, an investigation by news agency Bloomberg showed in May.

Consequently, women entrepreneurs there felt pressured to sell their homes to repay the loans. Some killed themselves, Bloomberg said.

“Taking collateral on houses to justify excessive increases to micro-credit loan sizes is not an acceptable ... practice,” said Kaspar Wansleben, executive director at the Luxembourg Microfinance and Development Fund (LMDF).

