Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Digital platforms like Airbnb, Uber or Amazon would be forced to tell tax authorities how much their sellers make

Luxembourg to adopt tax law Airbnb hosts dread



Airbnb landlords, Uber drivers, and third-party sellers on Amazon will feel the heat as Luxembourg adopts new EU rules to fight tax avoidance, forcing digital platform operators to disclose how much their users make.

A Luxembourg resident renting out a flat in Lisbon has to declare the rental income both in Portugal and in Luxembourg, but it is near impossible for both countries to check whether that person does, Aikaterini Pantazatou, a tax professor at the University of Luxembourg said in an interview.

Backes pushes back against tax ruling criticism



Finance Minister Yuriko Backes pushed back against criticism that a tax ruling could damage a company's reputation and that the tax office walled itself off against those seeking guidance on how much taxes they need to pay after the LuxLeaks scandal almost a decade ago.



“The claim that the taxpayer or their consultant are reluctant to put in a request for a tax ruling with the tax office, out of fear for their reputation would be damaged abroad, I think is unfounded,” Backes told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Luxembourg dragging its heels on digitalisation of justice

Luxembourg is in the process of rolling out around a dozen initiatives to speed up the digitalisation of its courts, the Justice Ministry has said, amid EU criticism over transparency after the country came near the bottom of the bloc’s rankings for online access to the judicial system.

The European Commission has made the digitalisation of justice systems a priority, describing it as “part of a new push for European democracy” and linking it to greater transparency.

Luxembourg fared poorly among its European neighbours when it came to online access to courts in the EU’s most recent Justice Scoreboard, published in May, ranking in the bottom five countries across several areas.

Leaks and mould: complaints rise about shoddy building work

Complaints about shoddy building work in Luxembourg are soaring, the country’s consumer union has said, with many newly finished construction projects showing defects.

As the country rushes to build more properties to ease the housing crisis, the ULC consumer protection body has received more than 1,000 complaints about building work in the past year. While the majority of reports were linked to problems with delays and invoices, the ULC said, there has also been a rise in complaints about defects and quality of work.

Parliament scraps Covid restrictions despite surge in cases

Lawmakers voted to remove the last major Covid-19 restrictions in Luxembourg on Wednesday, despite a surge in new infections in recent weeks, just as life in the country gradually returns to normal after two years of the pandemic.

The changes mean staff and visitors will no longer be required to show a negative test or proof of vaccination to enter hospitals and care homes, although the wearing of masks will remain mandatory. The law, which will be in force until October 31, was approved by parliament during a session on Wednesday afternoon after the plans were unveiled by government earlier this month.

