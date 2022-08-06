Top five stories you may have missed
Luxembourg’s tram extension overlooks imperiled bats
Two species of forest bats under threat make their homes in the cavities of trees in the Grünewald forest, a woodland of more than 3,100 hectares to the north and east of the Kirchberg area, which is already crossed by the A1 and A7 motorways, and dotted with homes.
The tram extension that promises to cut pollution from car traffic to Luxembourg’s only airport could displace the vulnerable bats by slicing through the protected forest that is their home.
ERG spends heavily to cut into deep ties with Russia
Eurasian Resources Group paid more than €500 million this spring to compensate for contracts with Russian banks it had to cancel prematurely, a sign of the high cost of Western sanctions for the mining giant founded in Kazakhstan after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Luxembourg's corruption squad fails to meet in 2021
A body advising Luxembourg on rooting out corruption failed to meet at all in 2021, the European Commission has said, in a scathing report adding to wider doubts about how seriously the country is pursuing financial wrongdoing.
The Commission questioned whether the body - the Corruption Prevention Committee (Copreco) - met the definition of "an independent body that oversees and coordinates preventive anti-corruption policy" which Luxembourg - a signatory to the UN anti-corruption convention - is required to have.
Visa, Mastercard cut ties with ad arm of Pornhub owner MindGeek
Visa and Mastercard will stop working with the advertising arm of MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub, after a court ruling found that Visa could be held liable for illegal content on the user-generated pornography website.
RTL cuts revenue outlook amid slowdown in EU economies
RTL cut its revenue projections for this year as economic uncertainty across its European television and streaming markets prompts cautious advertising spending, the Luxembourg-based media company said on Friday.
