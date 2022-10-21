Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the week's top five news stories for you

Plans by Google to build a massive data centre in Luxembourg are on hold, Economy Minister Franz Fayot told lawmakers on Thursday, with the US tech giant yet to complete an environmental assessment or apply for permits required to proceed with the project.

Fayot made the remarks during a closed-door committee session on Thursday, opposition Christian Democrat (CSV) lawmaker Laurent Mosar told the Luxembourg Times.

A meeting between the government and Google "that took place three weeks ago showed that Google has still not made a final decision on the strategic direction and nature of the project in Bissen", a spokesman for the ministry said in an emailed statement.

Luxembourg businesses are bracing for the impact of an EU law to protect whistleblowers that goes further than what Brussels is asking for, in a change of heart for the Grand Duchy after the Luxleaks scandal.

One of the men who leaked documents from PwC's Luxembourg arm in 2014 - triggering the tax avoidance blow-up - is still fighting his way through the courts to avoid having to pay a fine, and politicians and businesspeople continue to push back against bringing more transparency to the Grand Duchy.

Yet Luxembourg's version of the EU whistleblower rules - triggered in part because of Luxleaks - is wide-ranging, and protects people disclosing breaches of national law, in addition to just breaches against EU law, which is the minimum requirement ordained by the Brussels directive.

Lawyers found a proliferation of breaches of anti-money laundering rules by their peers in the past year, as the country gears up for a key inspection by the global anti-money laundering watchdog within a matter of weeks.

Luxembourg's Bar Association opened a total of 34 cases against lawyers in the 2021-22 judicial year, the group said, up from just five the previous year.

Lawyers are a key cog in any attempts to clamp down on money laundering, as the country prepares for a crucial review by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), scheduled for November, which will assess Luxembourg’s resolve in fighting the crime of making ill-gotten gains seem legitimate.

Luxembourg Finance Minister Yuriko Backes will shun a visit by the European Parliament's (EP) tax committee this week, after the group said the Grand Duchy was not doing enough to avoid being branded as a tax haven.

Backes was "unavailable" for the visit, her ministry said, refusing to say why. She is continuing in the footsteps of her predecessor and pro-business liberal Democratic Party co-member Pierre Gramegna, who during his tenure repeatedly refused to visit the committee when in session.

The visit comes a week after the committee heard from officials, researchers and pressure groups, who said there were still many question marks about the Grand Duchy's approach to fight tax avoidance by multinationals and rich people, even if the country broadly complied with EU rules.

Organised teams of beggars are causing growing problems in the capital city and the national government should sweep them from Luxembourg City’s streets, Mayor Lydie Polfer said.

“It is necessary to intervene to fight against organised begging because these beggars are also victims of trafficking,” Virgule reported Polfer as saying.

Beggars sometimes harass passers-by when they don't receive money, to the point of following them in the street, Polfer said. The mayor recounted how a beggar threw a whole box of popcorn at her while she walked one evening.

“I was not injured, but I called the police,” Polfer said.

