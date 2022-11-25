Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Luxembourg suspends business register after EU ruling

Luxembourg's register of the owners of companies has suspended access to its data after the EU's top court ruled it should hide their names from public sight, dealing a blow to the country's efforts to be more transparent.

"Following the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union of 22 November 2022, access to the RBE [Luxembourg Business Register] website via the internet is temporarily suspended", the register of "beneficial" owners - which are not always the same as the legal owners - said on its website.

Journalists and pressure groups will regain access to Luxembourg's company ownership register, Justice Minister Sam Tanson said on Wednesday.

Prime city land lies empty in legal spat



Littered with rubble and dumped waste, a field the size of four football pitches has been lying empty for years, minutes away from some of the hottest building sites with which Luxembourg hopes to ease its dire housing shortage.

A legal battle between feuding owners explains the disregard of the large area to the North of the Rue de Hollerich, a prime location, less than a 10-minute walk away from the capital city's central train station.

Cluttered around a group of tents hidden in dense growth are clothes and suitcases, suggesting homeless people used to camp here. Locals are complaining the neglect is hurting the reputation of Hollerich, a neighbourhood already plagued by open drug dealing and street prostitution.



Max Planck Institute director threatens to resign



One of the founders of Luxembourg's prestigious Max Planck Institute has threatened to step down unless the think tank addresses a toxic work atmosphere, a sign that problems with harassment have refused to die down ahead of a take-over by Luxembourg's university.

Burkhard Hess was set to stay on as director until his retirement in three to four years, as the academic body was being transferred to the University of Luxembourg, following allegations by media and trade unions of widespread problems with staff bullying and harassment surfaced in 2020.

But Hess had been offered another position, as a professor for procedural law at the University of Vienna, he said in a letter to staff, and would not stay unless "ongoing issues and practices" were resolved.



No end of fighting in sight, new Cold War looms - expert says



The war in Ukraine is likely to drag on, as Moscow nor Kyiv have an incentive to start negotiating, and a new Iron Curtain is due to descend on Europe regardless of which of the two sides prevails, a prominent security expert said.

Russia has fumbled the first phase of the war, after Ukraine retook large swathes of the Kharkiv region in September, and scored another victory this month when it drove Russian troops out of Kherson, displaying a level of incompetence that took the security community by surprise, Rob de Wijk, an expert from the Netherlands, told the Luxembourg Times.

EU debuts on Mastodon, Twitter exodus fits policy goals



European Union influencers - or those who aspire to become one - are flocking to Mastodon, a more autonomous rival to Twitter's under-attack social platform that has the advantage of stemming from the continent.

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank are among the bodies that have found their way to the German software, which allows users more independence in how they run their communities of followers.

“Today in Europe we use a lot of terms like ‘digital sovereignty’ and ‘autonomy of European economy’," said Qiang Tang, a researcher at the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST).

