Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Oligarch ties behind ownership register shutdown



A businessman with wealthy Russian clients was behind the lawsuit that led Luxembourg to shut down its business register at the behest of the EU’s highest court on Tuesday, in a blow-back for transparency advocates.

Identified only as ‘WM’, the entrepreneur had filed the case in a local court, after Luxembourg opened a register of the so-called beneficial owners of companies – which can be different from the legal owners – to shed more light on opaque corporate structures that can be used for money laundering.

The businessman behind the case is Patrick Hansen, a person briefed on the matter told the Luxembourg Times. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Luxaviation, a private jet operator that had several of its planes grounded during the Ukraine war, because of sanctions against Russian oligarchs.



Oil still stains even the greenest funds in EU



Nearly half of investment funds with green credentials in the EU continue to hold money into fossil fuels, a media investigation found on Tuesday, showing clients can still not fully rely on such sustainability labels.

Of the 508 "dark green" funds - which meet the strictest EU standards for sustainable investing - in Luxembourg, 43% had at least some exposure to oil, gas, coal or aviation.

In the EU, the number was slightly higher at 46%, according to a Luxembourg Times joint data dive with two investigative outlets from the Netherlands, Follow the Money and Investico.



Record EY Luxembourg revenues, delays vote on split

EY Luxembourg posted record revenues of €325 million on Tuesday, up 12% compared to last year, as the Big Four firm delays a crucial vote on a possible split of the advisory and auditing arms into two new companies.

EY's revenues for the financial year ending in June 2022 beat its previous record of €286 million recorded in 2021, with all of its units growing on a year-on-year basis, the Kirchberg-based unit said, making it the third-largest Big Four firm in Luxembourg, behind PwC and Deloitte, but ahead of KPMG.

The record revenues come as the Luxembourg firm has delayed a crucial vote - originally scheduled for the end of this year - on whether the global company should be split into two separate businesses. Under the plan, one listed company would offer advisory services and the other would carry out audits under the current partnership structure.

Free kitchen, fixed price: how builders lure buyers



A free kitchen or parking spot may be yours if you are willing to live with the uncertainty that goes with buying a home off-plan.

Now that construction costs are soaring, Luxembourg real estate developers have started to offer such freebies as more buyers are opting for existing homes - which offer a fixed price tag and a clear move-in date.

“It’s very rare that developers offer incentives,” said Robby Cluyssen, residential director at real estate agency JLL. “When there were no economic concerns and no crisis, people who wanted a home would buy one, it was much easier. Developers didn’t need to offer anything. But today there’s a clear economic change, so they have to do something.”

Luxembourgers leave country in droves due to housing crisis



Luxembourg's housing crisis is forcing growing numbers of people born and raised in the country to move to neighbouring countries, as the prospect of ever owning a home in the Grand Duchy disappears from view for many.

Laure, a 45-year-old from Dudelange, left the country in 1997 when she was just 20 and working as a medical secretary, frustrated at being unable to build a home in the place where she was born and grew up.

"Despite a good salary, I was unable to buy anything. So I left", she said, moving just half a kilometre across the border in Volmerange-les-Mines, she told Virgule.

Some 70,000 Luxembourg citizens already live in the neighbouring countries of Belgium, France and Germany, with the top destination being France, which houses 28,000 inhabitants from the Grand Duchy.

