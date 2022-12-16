Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

A US judge has asked Luxembourg to hand over a mountain of documents held by auditing firm Grant Thornton, to help find out who really owns Pornhub operator Mindgeek, a porn giant based in the Grand Duchy.

A woman accusing Mindgeek of making money by publishing video material of her engaged in sex acts when she was 13 also claims it uses dozens of shell companies in Luxembourg and elsewhere to hide the state of its finances.

A US judge issued a request for a spate of financial documents from Grant Thornton Luxembourg, which performed work for MindGeek until at least 2019, the last time the firm filed a company audit report in the country.

Luxembourg needs to keep a closer eye on the human rights track records of the companies it hosts, a United Nations group said on Friday, after an inspection that included a conversation with Israeli spyware company NSO.

Unlike other European countries, Luxembourg lacks a due diligence law that would force it to monitor the vast amounts of companies domiciled here to see if they are sticking to human rights and avoiding corruption abroad.

"There is much that remains to be done," law professor Robert McCorquodale said on Friday when presenting a report by a UN working group looking into corporate human rights records. "The UN principles make it clear that every business can have an adverse human rights impact," he said.

A corruption scandal rocked the European Parliament over the weekend when four people were charged in an investigation of suspected bribery by Qatar.

The fact that such an investigation is taking place is not only a disgrace for the institution, but also exposes the shortfalls of European democracy.

Corruption is nothing new in politics and neither is lobbying for the EU. But the flagrant claims of influence peddling, corruption, abuse of power, and bribery being investigated by Belgian authorities and reportedly involving a number of parliamentary assistants, members, and other top politicians is shameful and exposes the democratic deficit of the bloc.

Luxembourg City’s mayor Lydie Polfer is standing in next year’s communal election in the hope of a third consecutive term as the capital’s mayor.

Luxembourg holds communal elections – also known as local elections – every six years to appoint mayors and councillors, who decide on local budgets and infrastructure projects.

For the first time next year all foreigners living in the country will be able to vote and stand in the election, taking place on 11 June, after a new law scrapped the need for non-Luxembourgers to have lived in the Grand Duchy for five years.



Tax cuts remain firmly on ice for the time being but may follow in spring, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes said on Wednesday, as deputies prepare to approve the 2023 budget into law during a vote on Thursday.

Unveiling her budget plan in October, Backes announced a series of spending measures for next year to soften the blow of rising inflation and the fall-out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which would lead to a €2.8 billion budget deficit - the country's second-highest ever.

