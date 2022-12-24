Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Having your drink spiked is a top concern among young Luxembourgers on a night out

Been spiked in Luxembourg? You're not alone...



Victims of the date-rape drug GHB - better known as "roofy" - are a rising concern in Luxembourg, though the police does not know how often drinks of party-goers are spiked, a crime that is hard to detect.

Being roofied was the top concern among young people in a recent survey by an awareness group into the risks of Luxembourg's nightlife, and police received seven complaints from possible victims during two large parties organised for young people living in local villages in November.

Yet less than a hundred people took a test for the depressant GHB - Gamma-hydroxybutyrate - in each of the past few years, a doctor said, and the drug is rarely found, because it disappears from the body so rapidly.

ArcelorMittal holds on through war's death and darkness

The cruel facts of war that have scarred life in Ukraine as Russia targets civilians and the infrastructure they need to live through winter also have hit ArcelorMittal's massive operations in the country.

Despite a grim reality since the February invasion, the Luxembourg-based steel giant will invest $130 million (€122 million) at its Kryviy Rih metal and mining complex next year, ArcelorMittal's Ukraine CEO Mauro Longobardo told the Luxembourg Times. Now that the European Union has dropped steel export quotas restricting the war-wracked country, the company hopes that the access to EU customers will continue for years, he said in an interview.

"We (ArcelorMittal) need support. We need to be convinced that this is the place to continue to invest in the future," Longobardo said.



Press regains access to Luxembourg ownership register



Luxembourg will restore access to the business ownership register (RBE) for journalists after signing an agreement with the press council on Tuesday, softening a blow to transparency dealt by the EU top court last month.

"The Press Council may grant access to the consultation of the RBE to holders of a professional journalist's card," the government said on Wednesday, citing a "legitimate interest" for journalists to access the register, which shows the real owners behind sometimes opaque corporate structures.

In November, the government closed the register down hours after the European Court of Justice ruled that the EU anti-money laundering directive - which enabled anyone to access details of so-called beneficial owners of Luxembourg companies - was a breach of data protection rights.

Foreign firms risk snubbing Luxembourg over hiring hurdles

Foreign firms risk moving their Luxembourg subsidiaries elsewhere as the country, with its high salaries and persistent staff shortages, is becoming less attractive to them, the boss of the banking union ABBL said.

Foreign companies are struggling with Luxembourg's automatic wage indexation, which has led to salaries and pensions automatically rise twice this year after inflation reached a certain threshold, Guy Hoffmann, the president of ABBL told broadcaster RTL on Thursday.

Luxembourgers prefer to go work for the state where the average pay is higher than in the private sector and foreigners are mulling over making the move to the Grand Duchy due to its exploding property prices, he said. It is up to the country's politicians to address these issues, he added.

Luxembourg resident faces death penalty in Iran

A Luxembourg resident is facing the death penalty in Iran, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday evening, amid the country's brutal crackdown on those involved in anti-government protests.

The resident of the Grand Duchy, who is of Iranian origin, has been "arrested and sentenced to death", the ministry said, without providing any further details.

There have been widespread anti-government protests across Iran since the death in police custody in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.



Hundreds of protesters have been killed in unrest since, human rights groups have said. The first executions of protesters were carried out earlier this month, around the same time as Iranian media printed the names of around 25 other people sentenced to death in relation to the protests, the Guardian reported.



