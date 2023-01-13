Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Luxembourg resident tortured for confession in Iran

Iran tortured a Luxembourg resident facing the death penalty to gain a confession for his alleged crimes, a local human rights group and activists on Twitter said, as the Grand Duchy tries to halt the execution.

The man, whose identity the Luxembourg Times is withholding at the request of his family, had been arrested alongside other protestors for alleged involvement in the murder of a 21-year old member of the security forces, an Iranian activist group based in Luxembourg told this newspaper on Monday.

Luxembourg's dirty money report delayed

Luxembourg's annual dirty money report will come out with a delay of several months this year, after the financial crime unit's previous report revealed more than a hundred suspicious transactions at banks a day.

The upcoming report on 2021, which will share data on suspicious transactions and asset freezes linked to suspected money laundering, would normally have been published at the end of last year, but will now only be released in April, a spokesman for the country's financial intelligence unit said.

He gave no reason for the report's delay, which outlines the scale of financial crime and the work of the investigators at the unit, the Cellule de Renseignement Financier (CRF) - part of the public prosecutor's office.

According to its previous annual recent report, the CRF froze assets of just over €29 million following suspicions primarily connected to money laundering in 2020, when it received more than 40,000 suspicious activity reports.





Bankruptcies in Luxembourg surge to record high

The number of bankruptcies in Luxembourg hit a record high last quarter, with a significant increase seen in the hotel and catering sector across 2022, Luxembourg’s statistic agency said on Thursday.

388 companies were declared bankrupt in the fourth quarter of 2022, 83 more than during the same period in the previous year, Statec said.

"It remains to be confirmed whether this is a pure catch-up effect, or whether the phenomenon will increase over the next few months," Statec said in a press release.

The jump comes as Luxembourg companies are battling high inflation and in particular rising energy prices, just as the threat of Covid-19 related lockdowns had vanished. The number of companies filing for bankruptcy had fallen by almost 25% in the first nine months of 2022 before they rose again.





Watchdog gives thumbs up for funds' TCSP side gig

Investment fund managers offering services such as setting up a business on behalf of clients were sufficiently in control of money laundering controls, Luxembourg's financial watchdog said on Wednesday, after earlier identifying a "high inherent risk" in the sector.

"The overall understanding of the risks" and the "related mitigation measures [...] were satisfactory", the CSSF regulator said after inspecting four investment fund managers between November 2021 and January 2022, for their services as so-called Trust and Company Service Provider (TCSP).

TCSPs help foreign companies register in a country, supply administrative services, or office space. Investment management firms are just one type of company providing TCSP services, alongside banks, credit institutions or professionals of the insurance sector, amongst others.





EY opens law firm in Luxembourg

Big Four firm EY has opened a law practice in Luxembourg after receiving approval from the capital's Bar Association, the company's managing partner has said.

"Very happy to let you know that EY Law Luxembourg has been approved by the Luxembourg Bar. We are now up and running as a law firm", EY Law Luxembourg managing partner Stephen d'Errico, who founded the company last year after previously heading EY's tax regulatory team in the country, said in a post on LinkedIn on Monday.

It comes as the Big Four firm ponders whether to split its audit and consulting arms into two separate businesses. Partners at EY Luxembourg are set to give their final verdict on the move this year, after a vote scheduled for the end of last year was postponed.

