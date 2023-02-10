Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

US Basketball legend Magic Johnson invests in commercial real estate with a combined value of 200 million pounds through three Luxembourg companies

A flurry of celebrities are among the owners of costly UK property through Luxembourg companies, this newspaper has found, in an investigation that reads like a veritable Who's Who of the global jet set.

US basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson is among the VIPs, as is H&M billionaire Stefan Persson, the son-in-law of a former Kazakh president, the ultra-rich widow of a former Moscow mayor, an investor known as the "Warren Buffett of Shanghai", and one of the world's foremost diamond traders.

A woman in her early 70s says she lost a large sum of money to alleged serial scammer Ric Blum, the second victim to confide in the Luxembourg Times, over a personal tragedy related to Australia's most famous missing person case.

When she became a widow, the Belgian woman, who asked not to be named, and will go by the name of Charlotte in this story, was glad when a cousin of her late husband called just eight months later, in February 2012.

Known to Charlotte as Willy, and with the same surname as her husband, Ric Blum - a man who has used some 40 aliases during his life - wanted to “keep her company and distract her from her grief", she said in an interview in a brasserie near Tournai, the city in western Belgium where she lives.

All salaries and pensions in Luxembourg are set to rise for a third time in 2023, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, as inflation is forecast to cross the necessary threshold for another collective pay rise in the Grand Duchy.

Inflation will trigger a 2.5% rise of wages at some point in the fourth trimester this year, Statec said in a press release. It would be the third automatic salary bump this year, after one was triggered in February and a second one will be paid out in April.

The political force of foreign residents is likely to remain unspent in this year's local elections, despite the fact they are a growing majority in communes across the country, aided by a relaxation in voting rules.

Foreign residents outnumber Luxembourgers in one in ten council areas, the latest census figures showed this week, including not only the capital city but also cities in the south such as Esch-sur-Alzette.

Yet turnout has historically been low amongst foreign residents, and it will be "a challenge" to even reach the 23% level of participation seen six years ago, according to Sylvain Besch from the Centre for Intercultural and Social Studies (CEFIS), a non-profit group dedicated to supporting integration.

Luxembourg's financial regulator has fined Alter Domus Management Company S.A. for shortcomings over the Columna fund, part of investment company LFP I, which when it collapsed caused an estimated €100 million in losses for shareholders.

The fine, of €174,400, was for failures at the sub-fund, which went into liquidation in February 2017, before its management company - then called Luxembourg Fund Partners S.A - was sold to Alter Domus.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.