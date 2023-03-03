Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Headquarters in Luxembourg of state-owned BCEE, also known as Spuerkeess

Luxembourg state firms mum over human rights records

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Spuerkeess are among the worst offenders of state-owned enterprises failing to monitor human rights, a pressure group said on Tuesday, undermining the country's pledge to improve.

Luxembourg presents itself as a staunch human rights defender, taking pride in being a member of the UN Human Rights Council, and with Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn frequently calling out countries over human rights abuses.

Yet there was "little conscience of their responsibility as economic actors" among a group of 27 state-owned companies doing business abroad, Nadine Haas of Action Solidarité Tiers Monde (ASTM) said at a press conference, presenting the results of a ranking her group had drawn up.

Luxembourg-based EU fraud-fighters accelerate work

Investigations by the Luxembourg-based European Public Prosecutor’s Office led to national courts last year ordering the seizure of property, motorboats and cash potentially tied to criminals that was worth seven times the annual budget of the EU's fraud-fighting agency, EPPO said on Wednesday.

Courts approved EPPO grabbing €360 million in 2022 from suspected criminal operations in Luxembourg and 17 other EU member states, EPPO said in a report summarising its work in 2022. Investigators were working on nearly 1,120 active cases by the end of last year with combined estimated theft and other damage to the EU budget of €14.1 billion, EPPO said.

Amazon met Luxembourg officials amid tax law delay

Amazon met with Luxembourg's top tax adviser in December, just as the country missed a deadline to implement EU tax avoidance rules that would force the online retail giant to disclose more financial data about its users.

Amazon met with senior finance ministry official Carlo Fassbinder on 8 December to discuss the DAC7 tax avoidance directive, a set of EU rules that was meant to have taken effect in Luxembourg from 1 January, according to a register of meetings of government officials.

ChatGPT comes to Luxembourg schools as body backs use

Hundreds of pupils will soon start using ChatGPT in Luxembourg after the body behind the worldwide International Baccalaureate (IB) backed the chatbot as state-of-the-art innovation, allowing its use when writing essays.

Pupils may quote the AI tool in their texts, as long as they clearly attribute the information, Matt Glanville, a senior official at the IB organisation - which runs more than 4,000 schools around the world - told a UK newspaper this week.

Luxair targets flights further from home in future

Luxembourg's national airline on Friday moved to break out of its niche as a small operator in continental Europe with a plan to buy four new, longer-distance jets able to reach destinations in north Africa and the Middle East.

Luxair's board of directors approved a lease starting this summer for two Boeing 737-8 aircraft to operate on routes similar to those the airline already flies to Dubai, Cape Verde and Dakar, Senegal.

The airline is also buying two of the jets, to be delivered in early 2026, the company said on Friday. In addition, the state-owned national airline is negotiating with Boeing to buy two more of the same aircraft for delivery in 2027, when the lease on the initial 737-8 models expires, the airline said.



