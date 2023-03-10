Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Luxembourg's trailing spouses struggle to find a job



Spouses travelling to Luxembourg with a life partner who has landed a good job - women accompanying men, in the vast majority of cases - often struggle to build up their own career once they land in the Grand Duchy.

Struggling to overcome language barriers and a gender and age bias, many are overqualified once they do manage to find employment, several people who had gone through the process said in interviews with this newspaper.

"Trailing spouses ... are taking very junior entry-level jobs even though they have fantastic experience," said Del Lloyd, who is leading a career support group at the American Women's Club.

"I know this [woman] who is working currently as an assistant right now, and she is way over qualified ... [but] she needs to pay her bills," she said.

Luxembourg rents to boom as home buyers hesitate

Rents in Luxembourg could soar over the coming months as tenants battle over the dwindling number of rental properties on the market, adding to the country's struggle to attract workers and businesses, real estate experts said.

Luxembourg's notorious property shortage has seen prices increasing by double digits over the past five years, but the market is now starting to cool. High mortgage interest rates and rising costs of living mean people are shying away from buying a home and are looking to rent instead.

“There has been a boom on the rental side and the problem is the lack of stock,” said Robby Cluyssen, residential director at real estate agency JLL. “I fear that the rents will increase considerably. It will reach a level that’s too high. It could be the same problem as we saw for buying in the past years.”

Luxembourg's latest support package explained



Luxembourg’s U-turn adjusting tax brackets for inflation grabbed the headlines after last week's wage talks, but the deal also included several other support schemes to help households deal with the rising cost of living.

The OGBL trade union predicts tax savings of around 5% as a result of the package, and the finance ministry is set to give a more granular overview of how it has calculated the tax breaks this week.

The package is expected to cost the government around €500 million, but that does not include energy subsidies, which are due to add an extra €350 million, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes told public radio station 100,7 on Monday.

Luxembourg money laundering reports burgeon since 2020



Reports of suspected money laundering in Luxembourg jumped by more than 25% in the past two years, Justice Minister Sam Tanson said on Monday, with e-money accounts which ensure quick payments via mobile phones behind the vast majority of new complaints.

More than 53,000 reports were lodged with the Cellule de Renseignement Financier (CRF) - the financial crime taskforce of the public prosecutor's office – last year, up from 40,000 in 2020 and 49,000 in 2021, as Luxembourg prepared for a much anticipated visit by the global anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), last November.

It means the CRF received almost 150 reports every day during 2022 about suspected money laundering in Luxembourg, according to figures released by the Justice Ministry in response to a written question from right-wing (ADR) deputy Roy Reding.

ArcelorMittal sold $1B to Russia last year



Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal sold Russians $1 billion (€950 million) in steel and minerals last year, despite Moscow invading neighbouring Ukraine, but the company said on Thursday its customers didn't include factories making tanks, artillery or other weapons.

Russian sales were down about 40% after ArcelorMittal stopped doing business there for one-third of the year, between March and June, the company said in its annual report released on Wednesday.

