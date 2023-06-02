Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Missing woman still alive, Luxembourg-linked conman says



A conman with Luxembourg links, accused by several Belgian widows of defrauding them, on Thursday told an inquest into a woman's 1997 disappearance that he believes she is alive without explaining why.

Ric Blum is the main witness in the inquiry in the Australian state of New South Wales into what happened to teacher Marion Barter. Blum is not accused of any crimes related to Barter's abrupt disappearance.

Blum repeated his claim from a previous hearing that he had a sexual relationship with Barter, but said that he had no connection to or knowledge of her disappearance. Blum did not try to persuade her to start a new life in Luxembourg, he said, adding that she simply no longer wanted any contact with her family.

Barter is “alive, but I don’t know where”, the 83-year-old said in court without explaining why he holds that belief.

Bicycle boom fades after surge in demand during pandemic

Luxembourg bicycle sellers are offering discounts to tempt buyers, in a dramatic reversal of a year ago when there were still long waiting times for bikes after sales surged during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Prices jumped sharply as demand for bikes exploded during the pandemic, but supply bottlenecks caused delays of six months or more for customers.

The supply of new bikes and parts has almost returned to normal, while only a few high-end racing bikes still have long delivery times, Romain Saintagne from Bike World in Bereldange said. Meanwhile, rising inflation since last autumn has caused demand to drop, leading suppliers to slash prices to clear warehouses sitting full of stock.

“Demand has gone down. Inflation, the war in Ukraine, it all had an impact. In addition, the winter wasn't hard but it was long and there was persistent bad cycling weather. So demand was really low until about two weeks ago,” Saintagne said.

Why is women's pain less recognised in medical diagnoses?

Women live longer than men. Around four years longer in Luxembourg, according to 2021 estimates from the national statistics agency Statec.



But women do not live as long in good health, meaning that they do not experience disability in daily activities. On average, women live 62.4 years in good health, compared with 64 years for men. Women in Luxembourg are therefore below the European average of 65 years for the time they enjoy good health, according to Statec.



How can this gap be possible when women have as much access to healthcare as men?



Cargolux mishap in April was unavoidable, report says



The first of three landings mishaps that Cargolux jets confronted within five weeks resulted from shifting wind speeds that led the aircraft to bounce two engines off the Findel runway on 15 April, Luxembourg transportation safety investigators said.

The airspeed fluctuations were natural events and not related to any actions taken by the pilot for the state-owned freight airline, the Administration of Technical Investigations said in a report initially released last week and updated on Tuesday.

The loaded Cargolux jet was arriving at about 18.30 local time from Dubai when, five seconds before touching down, the wind first decreased slightly and then increased sharply by about 35 km per hour, investigators from the Administration des Enquêtes Techniques (AET) said.

“All this combined left the crew with only limited margin to react to changing environmental conditions,” AET said on its website.

Housing prices drop significantly across Luxembourg



Luxembourg's red-hot property market is cooling down after years of double-digit growth, with the price for a house falling by almost 14% in the centre of the country year-on-year in April and May, real estate agency atHome said on Thursday.

Prices for both flats and houses have fallen across all five regions so far in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, atHome said, which confirms forecasts by statistics agency Statec.

The price of a house dropped 14% in Luxembourg's centre, which includes Luxembourg City, 8% in the south, almost 7% in the north, 6% in the west, and inched down close to 2% in the east where prices are now the highest across the country, atHome said.

Flat prices also plummeted, with a 14% drop in the west, 12% in the north, 6% in the south, 5% in the east and 4% in the centre.

