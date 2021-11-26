Top five stories you might have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best of stories of the week

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best of stories of the week

Accountants declined work for Luxembourg-based miner



Major accounting companies declined working with Luxembourg-based mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) this year, a decision its lawyers attributed to damaging news reports about a subsidiary enmeshed in a years-long British corruption investigation.

ERG representatives met in March with three major accounting firms before extending an auditing relationship with PwC, according to a defamation proceeding by UK lawyers representing Eurasian Natural Resources Corp, ERG’s reputation-scarred, London-based subsidiary.

Electronic chip shortages hit Luxembourg space sector



Luxembourg’s space sector is battling a shortage of electronic chips that are vital in helping businesses to build their satellites and robots, with companies experiencing months-long delivery delays.

Countries across the globe shut their factories and electrical plants to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus for months in 2020, and again in 2021.

Luxembourg firm tycoon who made fortune in porn may run against Orban



Hungary’s Gyorgy Gattyan, who made his fortune with the adult streaming site LiveJasmin, is sizing up a challenge to Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year’s parliamentary elections.

In a string of Facebook campaign videos published this week, Gattyan says he wants to use his IT expertise to “hire” candidates for each of Hungary’s 106 constituencies ahead of elections due around April. They would join him in what he offers as a digital transformation of health care, education and government.

Luxembourg says it had no dealings with Egypt killings



A Luxembourg-based aerial surveillance company provided manpower and equipment to a joint French-Egyptian secret mission in Egypt that meant to target terrorists but was used to kill civilians, a Luxembourg lawmaker said, referring to the revelations of investigative platform Disclose.

The operation, named Sirli, was launched in 2016 by the intelligence service of the French army (DRM) and the Egyptian armed forces, deputy Nathalie Oberweis of the left-wing déi Lenk party said in a parliamentary question, citing Disclose. The story was also covered by the Reuters news agency.

Government fails to convey vaccine benefits - virologist

Vaccination offers a high degree of protection against the coronavirus, a virologist has said, a message that Luxembourg politicians are failing to get across just as the number of cases is rapidly on the rise again.

Last week, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 jumped by 31% and the average age of those contracting the disease fell slightly to 33 years old, figures from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.