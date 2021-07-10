Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

Tougher checks as infections jump - but no new rules

Luxembourg will keep its permissive Covid-19 rules in place despite a sharp jump in infections in the past few weeks, Health Minister Paulette Lenert said on Thursday, while also checking more closely whether nightlife venues - seen as the main source of contagion - stick to the rules.

The government on Thursday extended the bulk of the current health restrictions until 14 September, Lenert said, meaning people can gain access to bars and clubs with a CovidCheck certificate that shows they have full protection against the disease, for instance through vaccination.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel leaves hospital



Prime Minister Xavier Bettel earlier in the day left hospital - where he had been treated for Covid-19 for a period of four days - hours before a press conference at which the government was expected to outline any new decisions about the health crisis it might have taken at a meeting, also on Thursday.

Bettel had taken back formal control of the government, according to a press release and would work from home until the end of the week and he would not be present at the 14:00 hrs press conference with Health Minister Paulette Lenert and Deputy Prime Minister Dan Kersch.

Chamber of Commerce hits out at government's digital plans

Luxembourg’s Chamber of Commerce has hit out at a government roadmap launched last month aimed at making the economy more digital, criticising what it describes as the “absence of a concrete plan”.

In late June, Economy Minister Franz Fayot outlined the details of six pilot projects to help businesses and the health sector upgrade their online services to better cope with future crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities no longer giving corporate tax help they once did, advisers say



Luxembourg tax authorities have been rigid, unresponsive and refusing to interpret the country's complex tax rules for companies considering operations in the country, according to business advisers who describe conditions contrary to the silent understandings reported by journalists last week.

The current state of official tax guidance is far different from years ago, when Luxembourg was found in the 2014 LuxLeaks scandal to have issued hundreds of private agreements allowing major corporations to pay little if any tax, industry insiders told Luxembourg Times. Tax authorities are no longer willing to produce written rulings interpreting how complex corporate structures in the Grand Duchy could expect to be treated at tax time, a tax partner at one of the Big Four accounting firms said.

MEPs grill EIB's Hoyer on conflicts of interests



The president of the Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank defended his and the EU institution's track record as European Parliament deputies chided him for signs of poor governance, potential conflicts of interest and environmental impact.

In their annual review of the EIB’s activities, MEPs late on Monday called for an expansion of its lending while saying the bank should improve its behaviour.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.