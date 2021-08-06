Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

A series of prominent data breaches has put the spotlight on the risks of doing business online as more people worked from home during the pandemic - while companies are doing more to shield privacy because of new regulations.

Luxembourg's data privacy regulator saw an 8% increase in reported data leaks in 2020, rising to 378 over the year.

As more people connected to work over sometimes questionable connections last year, more "criminals [were] pushed into this direction," according to Stefan Schiffner, a cybersecurity expert at Luxembourg University.

New regulation has also led to a steady rise of reported breaches: the number of leaks has increased more than fivefold since 2018, the first year that Europe's GDPR – General Data Protection Regulation – came into force.

It is “absolutely necessary” to raise the salary of EU institution staff in Luxembourg, the bloc’s Kirchberg-based budget watchdog said in a letter to the European Commission, providing support for the Grand Duchy's campaign to stay relevant as one of the bloc's administrative capitals.

Some workers in low-grade jobs, such as administrative and IT staff, earn “below the level of the minimum salary in Luxembourg”, European Court of Auditors Secretary-General Zacharias Kolias said in letter to EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, responsible for the human resources budget.

European institutions in Luxembourg have been struggling for years to attract staff because workers are better off if they do the same job in Brussels, where they receive the same salary, but where the cost of living is 15% lower.

Activists have launched an online map allowing people to mark out problem areas they spot when riding their bikes, in the latest push to get Luxembourg to catch up with other countries that have given cyclists more room.



While Luxembourg - notorious for its love of cars - has built cycling lanes between locations across the country and set up a shared bike scheme in the capital, activists say it remains well behind other nations in meeting rising popular demand for less polluting modes of transport.

Residents now have until October to add problem spots they encounter when cycling to work, school or for leisure to the veloskaart.lu website, launched by the environmental campaign group Mouvement écologique.

A new law aimed at creating a lobby register for Luxembourg’s parliament is facing more delays after several political parties - including the ruling pro-business Democratic Party (DP) - halted progress of the bill, seen as an important litmus test for improving transparency in the country.

A parliamentary committee stopped the bill - on the verge of being sent forward for a vote - in its tracks, after a report by a law firm identified potential conflicts with the country's constitution, such as the protection of sources and politicians' everyday exchanges with citizens.

Names and addresses of at least 24,000 people who had signed petitions were visible on Luxembourg’s parliament website without their consent following an IT glitch, parliament said on Thursday.

The personal details were publicly visible on the Chamber website since at least June, parliament's Secretary General Laurent Scheeck said in a statement.

“This technical error meant that the names and places of residence of signatories were potentially accessible on the site without their agreement,” Scheeck said, adding that it was “not a malicious act”.

People supporting a petition have the option to leave names and address after singing it but despite some choosing not to disclose this, their data was still made public.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.