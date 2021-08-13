Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

Imagine that, as a foreigner, you want to display your proudly acquired Luxembourgish to a doctor in hospital. Well, you might be in for a disappointment: large swathes of the healthcare sector in the Grand Duchy do not speak the national language.

For locals - especially older ones - that may be a more serious problem. Maggy Seil for instance, a Walferdange resident in her seventies, struggled when she had to make weekly trips to one of the capital's hospitals with her husband: “Practically no one spoke Luxembourgish,” she said.

Medical professionals should have a grasp of the local language, Seil said in an interview, as it is much harder to understand medical subtleties for her in French than “simply ordering a cup of coffee at the restaurant".

Seil's findings appear to flout a string of laws requiring doctors, dentists, and other healthcare workers to understand Luxembourgish alongside French and German - a defining issue for traditionalist voters behind the ADR party, which grilled Health Minister Lenert about the issue in May.

Luxembourg's struggling national passenger airline could land a big cash infusion nearly four times its last pre-pandemic annual profit thanks to its part-ownership of high-flying cargo carrier Cargolux.

The Cargolux board of directors approved paying a dividend of $100 million (€85 million) at their general meeting in late April, the company's annual account filing shows. That means Luxair could collect $35 million (€30 million) if the dividend is paid in line with the company’s ownership stake in the cargo airline with which it shares Findel airport's runways.

Russian broadcaster RT - often seen as a state propaganda channel - failed to secure a licence for its German-language channel in Luxembourg, with the government telling the Luxembourg Times on Friday Germany was in charge of the matter, not the Grand Duchy.

"Luxembourg is not competent for the television programme 'RT in German", the office of Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday. Bettel's ministry of state is also responsible for media and communications.

Good times in the steel business has meant a €600 million cash flood this year to the Mittal family which formed Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal 15 years ago.

A Luxembourg investment company sold the shares for ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and his wife, Usha, in 18 transactions since the start of 2021, according to company disclosure statements. Mittal had been CEO of the steel giant before turning over the position to his son, Aditya Mittal, in February.

The most recent sale disclosed on Tuesday of 165,895 shares worth €4.8 million brought the total sold by the family to €600 million this year, company records show.

A cry for help from Europe's budget watchdog over staff shortages in Luxembourg first reported by the Luxembourg Times has forced Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn to come up with evidence for saying the number of EU civil servants in Luxembourg was on the rise.

Luxembourg’s main opposition party has demanded to know which EU institutions have ramped up their headcount after recent figures the government gave out gave contradicted claims of “palpable” difficulties to recruit in a letter by the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

