Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

EIB tightens staff rules to slow down revolving door



The European Investment Bank has revised its rules for senior management after a Luxembourg Times investigation revealed a string of vice-presidents left the bank to work for former clients, a letter from the EU bank shows.



Over the past year, three vice-presidents stepped into jobs with ties to their role at the EU bank just months after their departure with no cooling-off period. Normally, the bank's compliance committee would have to rule on any activities top staff undertake during a cooling-off period of 12 months.



A group of MEPs had asked for the bank to match the European Commission’s two-year cooling-off period.



EU finance ministers, who make up the board of governors – the bank's highest decision-making body – have now approved a revised Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors, the Management Committee and the Audit Committee, the EIB said in a written response, seen by the Luxembourg Times.



French court denies Luxembourg ex-spy appeal for release



An ex-spy from Luxembourg will need to remain in custody as he awaits possible extradition to the United States, where he is wanted in the OneCoin cryptocurrency fraud, a French court ruled on Thursday.



Frank Schneider had pleaded to be set free before a courtroom in the city of Nancy which he entered in handcuffs earlier in the day, making an emotional appeal to join his family while preparing his defence against the US case.

But the court denied his request, saying it would decide on November 18 whether the 51-year-old could be put under electronic surveillance at his home in France on 18 November, the same day that it will rule whether to grant the extradition request, the next step in a legal process that may take two years.

EU taking Luxembourg to court over gun laws



The European Commission wants EU judges to impose financial penalties on Luxembourg for failing to incorporate tougher firearms restrictions into national law, the commission said on Thursday.



The EU's executive arm will ask the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice to order the Grand Duchy to transpose a 2017 update of EU rules on buying and possessing firearms into national legislation, and to impose a fine on the country for failing to act so far.

The EU moved to further restrict gun ownership following the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris which killed 130 people, with Brussels seeking to prohibit all military-grade weapons and several types of semi-automatic weapons from civilian use.



Vaccination push-back reaches Luxembourg parliament



A petition against "mandatory" vaccines gained enough signatures in just two days to put the issue on the agenda of parliament, even as Luxembourg's vaccination campaign already falls behind many of its European peers.

By Sunday, the petition, which will remain open for more than a month, had gathered around 5,000 supporters, more than the 4,500 threshold that needs to be met for it to be debated by lawmakers.

Making vaccines mandatory is a “hindrance to individual freedom and human rights”, the petition states. It also calls on the government not to discriminate between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.



Bad summer? Not for us, Moselle wine growers say



Winemakers on both banks of the Moselle are optimistic that this year's harvest will turn out well despite a summer that was the second-wettest since the record started in 1854 and caused devastating floods in the region.



There was little damage from frost or hail, enough warm weather in the weeks leading up to the harvest - expected to started soon - while slightly easier pandemic restrictions meant seasonal workers could travel again.



"The good water supply favours a high mineral storage in the grapes, which is a prerequisite for extract-rich wines" - a sign of good quality, said Jörg Pauly of Luxembourg's IBLA organic wine association. "The quality expectations are very promising, especially after the sunny weather of the last 2-3 weeks."



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.