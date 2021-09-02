Hotel vouchers generate €6.6m but less than 20% used

Fewer than one in five Luxembourg residents and cross-border workers used their €50 hotel voucher given by the government

Fewer than one in five Luxembourg residents and cross-border workers used their €50 hotel voucher given by the government

The vouchers are available for hotels and campsites across the Grand Duchy

Holiday vouchers handed out by the government last year generated €6.6 million for hotels, B&Bs and campsites in Luxembourg but only 18% of the vouchers were used, the tourism ministry said on Thursday.

Fewer than one in five Luxembourg residents and cross-border workers used their €50 hotel voucher given by the ministry. The aim was to encourage people to holiday in Luxembourg, boosting revenues for hotels and campsites which were forced to close during the pandemic.

The government began sending the vouchers in July last year as the tourism industry suffered the effects of the pandemic and people travelled abroad less.

But of the 730,000 vouchers given only 131,038 – 18% - have been used, Damien Valvasori, spokesman at the tourism ministry. The scheme is set to expire in two weeks, on 15 September.

The vouchers, used to subsidise hotel and campsite stays, have already generated €6.6 million for the businesses, Valvasori said.

A total of 62% of hotels and 86% of campsites in the Grand Duchy said they had welcomed more Luxembourg residents last year, according to a survey carried out by the ministry of tourism. One-third of hotels and 57% of campsites said there was a “substantial” increase in occupancy by Luxembourg residents.

Hotels and campsites in the Grand Duchy recorded cancellations of stays by Germans and Belgians. But this was offset by a sharp increase in domestic tourism and by visitors from the Netherlands.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.