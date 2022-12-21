Saving the WWII graffiti left in Luxembourg's forests

Numerous carvings in Luxembourgish forests date back to the Second World War. Scientists want to save them from deforestation and climate change

This carving warns of Dwight D. Eisenhower, the US General and Commander-in-Chief of Operation Overlord. Presumably German soldiers carved it

By Markus Harmann and Joachim Heinz



Some trees in Luxemburg still bear traces of the Second World War, with scientists now rushing to preserve them from deforestation and climate change.

In a vaulted cellar at Diekirch's military museum, rusty relics from the war, like grenade casings, helmets, armoured wheels, and cooking utensils, are stored and spread on a large sheet. But the museum has received a new addition: a one and a half meter long boot of a beech tree.

"See what's written here? Elmar Hiott, USA, 9-24-1944,” Roland Gaul, founder and former director of the museum, told the Luxemburger Wort as he pulled the piece lying on a pallet. The 78-year-old tree carving is well-preserved.

A Swastika carved on a tree. Soon, it will be part of the exhibition in the Forest Museum in Schloss Schoenfels Markus Harmann

Elmar Hiott was a US soldier, and he immortalised himself on this piece of wood at the end of the Second World War with a knife or bayonet. The soldier also carved a heart with an arrow. "He was probably thinking about his beloved one," Gaul said.

When the dying beech was cut down in 2021 near Hoesdorf in Luxembourg's Northeast, forest workers told the historian about the carving. Shortly after, Gaul secured the boot before bringing it to the Second World War collection in Diekirch.

With more than 250 historical carvings found across the country, Gaul wants to save them at all costs from deforestation and from climate change, which is affecting the beeches. "We don't have much time left if we want to preserve these treasures,” Gaul said.

Roland Gaul, founder and former director of the Diekirch Military Museum Joachim Heinz

There are fewer and fewer eyewitnesses left who remember the days when American soldiers liberated Luxembourg in September 1944 after four years of Nazi occupation. Heavy fighting broke out at the end of that year in Luxembourg's when the German army tried to recapture lost territory in the countr's north during the Battle of the Bulge.

The trees in the region are over 100 years old and saw German units entrench themselves in the country during the battle.

Soldiers waiting in the woods carved a so-called "pipe-man" on a beech, likely in a bid to pass time. The "pipe-man" is a 50-centimetres-tall figure, showing a visible head, stomach, arms, legs and a pipe with a long trail of smoke.

SS carving in the bark of a beech near Diekirch Joachim Heinz

A few trees down, another figure is noticeable. This time, with a cap and a gun. The carving on the beech below is less martial, with a big belly and a smiling mouth. "Whoever scratched here had time," Gaul said.

In a deforested area, there is a more sinister tree cut. The word “Hitler” is carved out with a swastika next to it. "It was the Germans. No Luxembourger would have scratched a swastika into the tree,” Gaul said.

The historian claimed to be one of the first in this area of expertise, taking on the art of arborglyph - tree carvings - as an interest.

The "pipe man" is still easy to recognize almost 80 years after it was created in a beech near Hermsdorf Joachim Heinz

But in 2012, a Luxembourgish military archaeologist joined Gaul’s niche area of expertise. Esther Breithoff started a project called "Zweete Weltkrich an eise Bëscher" ("Second World War in our forests") with Luxembourg’s military museum and the Luxembourg forest administration.

As a result, over 250 carvings were gathered, and at least half of them were dating back to the wartime.

Breithoff’s project is how an American soldier, Elmar Hiott’s carving ended up at the military museum’s storage. A resident knew of the arborglyph and reported it to the project.

One of the most exciting findings was discovered on a tree with the inscription "Fuck Hitler". However, the piece was cut down, and has not been preserved. Such carvings are endangered, though. Three quarters of beeches are severely damaged, according to a report published this year on forest conditions.

"It is clear that the beeches are doing very badly," Philippe Schmitz, a worker at Luxembourg’s nature administration, told the Luxemburger Wort.

In the Eifel area, wartime arborglyphs have also been found.

This photo was taken shortly before the tree was cut down, the "Fuck Hitler" carving was made in the 1940s Jean-Michel Muller

This story first appeared in the Luxemburger Wort. Translated into English by Andréa Oldereide



