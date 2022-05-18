Traffic resumes after WWII bomb near Ettelbruck defused

A Second World War bomb found near Ettelbruck brought road and rail traffic to a halt for several hours on Wednesday, police said, with traffic slowly returning to normal after the explosive was defused.

Railroad workers found the bomb during maintenance works, a spokesperson for national rail operator CFL said, bringing all trains between Ettelbruck and Troisvierges in the far north to a standstill at around 11:30 hrs.

A picture of the bomb as provided by police Police Grand-Ducal

Police officers had blocked roads and hiking and biking routes in the area. While traffic should resume from 16:00 hrs, authorities said they expected delays to last for at least some time.

In February, another WWII bomb widely disrupted roald and rail traffic near Luxembourg's central train station, blocking busy thoroughfares.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.