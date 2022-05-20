Tram extension to Bonnevoie set to open in September

Work continues on extending line to Luxembourg City's Airport and to the Cloche d'Or business district

The tram extension to Bonnevoie is set to open in September

By Sophie Hermes and Yannick Hansen

Luxembourg City's tram will extend services to Bonnevoie from 10 September, enabling passengers to travel past the current final stop at the city's main train station, the operator said.

Passengers will then be able to travel from the Kirchberg area to the Lycée Bouneweg secondary school ahead of the new school year in September, operator Luxtram told the Luxemburger Wort on Friday.

Works to further extend the service south to the Cloche d'Or shopping and business district are scheduled to finish at the end of 2023, the company said.

An extension of the tram line to the airport is also being worked on, but will not finish until 2024.

There are further plans to include Esch-sur-Alzette in the south of the country into the tram network. With vehicles expected to reach speeds of up to 100 km per hour, the tram would cut the travel time between Luxembourg's two largest cities to just 26 minutes, according to plans unveiled in 2020 by transportation officials.



