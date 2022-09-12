Travellers can now take tram to Bonnevoie

Two new stops in the Bonnevoie area have been added to Luxembourg City's tram network

One of the new stops is at the Bonnevoie secondary school

Travellers are now able to take the tram to Luxembourg City's Bonnevoie area after two new stations were opened on Sunday, extending the network past its previous final stop at the Gare.

Two new stops - "Leschte Steiwer" and "Lycée Bouneweg" - have been added to the network that now spans from the Kirchberg business district to Bonnevoie, a residential area in Luxembourg City's south.

Works to further extend the line to Howald and the Cloche d'Or business centre have already begun but have run into legal troubles, as a planned exchange hub at Howald train station is being held up due to a legal battle between two property tycoons over disputed ownership of a crucial piece of land required by the government for the project.

The project to open a connection to the Cloche d'Or area is scheduled to finish at the end of 2023, Luxtram said in May. An extension to the airport is also being worked on, but will not finish until 2024.

There are proposals to widen the network in future to reach as far as Esch-sur-Alzette in the south of the country, cutting the travel time between Luxembourg's two largest cities to just 26 minutes, according to plans unveiled by transportation officials in 2020.

